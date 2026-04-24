HCC wins Rs 2,917-cr CIDCO contract for water tunnel

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) said that it has secured a significant infrastructure contract worth Rs 2,917 crore from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The order is for the construction of a 22.21 km raw water tunnel and a 250 MLD water treatment plant in Raigad.

The project has been awarded to the LCESPLHCC joint venture, with HCCs execution share valued at around Rs 1,100 crore.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of a 22.21 km tunnel using tunnel boring machine (TBM) technology to transport water from Kondhane Dam in Karjat to a proposed water treatment plant at Mohope in Panvel. It also involves the design, build, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the 250 MLD water treatment facility.

In addition, the contract includes 15 years of comprehensive operations and maintenance under a design, build and operate (DBO) model.

The project is part of CIDCOs plan to strengthen long-term water infrastructure for Navi Mumbai and adjoining regions, aimed at supporting rising urban and industrial water demand.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro, nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways and roads, marine works, water supply, irrigation systems and industrial buildings across the country.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 22.42 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 255.56 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 8.1% to Rs 925.32 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,006.81 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company fell 2.67% to Rs 20.05 on the BSE.