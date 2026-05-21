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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 5.28 crore

Net Loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 21.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.284.65 14 21.6124.61 -12 OPM %-318.75-303.66 --274.04-210.40 - PBDT-13.66-9.62 -42 -30.96-26.48 -17 PBT-13.74-9.74 -41 -31.30-26.95 -16 NP-13.17-3.90 -238 -32.91-21.11 -56

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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