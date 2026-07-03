HCL Tech jumps after securing $1.14 bln contract from Fortune Global 50 Firm

HCL Technologies rallied 4.22% to Rs 1,122.95 after the company signed an agreement with a Europe headquartered, Fortune Global 50 Firm to transform their global digital workplace and enterprise networks using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The initial term of the agreement is from July 2026 to December 2031, extendable for a further period of 5 years. The deal is estimated to be worth $1.14 billion during the initial term and represents entirely new business for the company.

HCL Technologies is a global technology company. It delivers capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

The company reported 6.4% fall in consolidated net income to Rs 4,488 crore as revenues rose by 0.3% to Rs 33,981 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26. For FY27, the company expects revenue to grow by 1.0% to 4.0% YoY while the Services revenue growth is expected to be between 1.5% and 4.5% YoY in CC terms.

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