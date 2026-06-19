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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies announces strategic partnership with e.solutions (part of Volkswagen group)

HCL Technologies announces strategic partnership with e.solutions (part of Volkswagen group)

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

For development of next-gen software defined infotainment and connectivity solutions

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with e.solutions, a Germany based automotive software specialist and part of Volkswagen Group, for the development of next-generation software-defined infotainment and connectivity solutions.

The engagement will focus on scaling AI-enabled future infotainment and connectivity platforms built on Android Automotive, in line with the growing demand for connected, digital in-vehicle experiences.

HCLTech will support the development, integration and validation of production-grade human-machine interface (HMI) software for multiple vehicle programs, enabling consistent deployment across varied hardware platforms and global markets.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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