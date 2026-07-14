HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.32% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 34579.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies rose 20.32% to Rs 4624.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3843.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 34579.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30349.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34579.0030349.00 14 OPM %19.8719.89 -PBDT7147.006282.00 14 PBT6108.005189.00 18 NP4624.003843.00 20
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST