HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 34579.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 20.32% to Rs 4624.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3843.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 34579.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30349.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34579.0030349.0019.8719.897147.006282.006108.005189.004624.003843.00

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