Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 33981.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 4.20% to Rs 4488.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 33981.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30246.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.30% to Rs 16642.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17390.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 130144.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117055.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33981.0030246.00 12 130144.00117055.00 11 OPM %19.7521.43 -20.5621.79 - PBDT6794.006775.00 0 27413.0027345.00 0 PBT5702.005735.00 -1 23058.0023261.00 -1 NP4488.004307.00 4 16642.0017390.00 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 82.84% in the March 2026 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 82.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 27.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 27.80% in the March 2026 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma

Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsApple New CEOTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table