Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

To design and develop digital fan engagement platform for Hockey Victoria and the Melbourne Cobras

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced a partnership with Hockey Victoria to support the Melbourne Cobras franchise, which will debut in the Hockey One League this year.

The Melbourne Cobras is the eighth franchise to join Australia's premier domestic hockey competition. As part of Hockey Victoria's vision to build a globally connected and inclusive franchise, the Melbourne Cobras will bring together Indian international players alongside leading local talent, strengthening the future of the sport in the region while celebrating the diversity of the community.

As part of the partnership, HCLTech will design and develop a digital fan engagement platform for Hockey Victoria and the Melbourne Cobras. Going beyond traditional sponsorship, HCLTech will apply its global experience in building large-scale digital platforms for sports organizations to enhance fan engagement across digital channels.

 

The platform will feature live match insights, interactive content and personalization, helping fans across Australia and India connect more closely with the team and the sport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

Waaree Renewable bags 300 MW solar EPC project

Waaree Renewable bags 300 MW solar EPC project

Blue Star launches new range of room air conditioners for summer 2026

Blue Star launches new range of room air conditioners for summer 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIMD Weather UpdateInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsCoal India Target PriceLPG shortage shuts restaurantsLPG Crisis