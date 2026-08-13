HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 244.14% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.52% to Rs 174.19 croreNet profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 244.14% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.52% to Rs 174.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales174.19125.75 39 OPM %18.867.28 -PBDT28.1311.52 144 PBT26.289.71 171 NP13.804.01 244
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST