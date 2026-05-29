HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 62.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.77% to Rs 142.79 croreNet profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 62.90% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 142.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.91% to Rs 23.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 587.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales142.79122.28 17 587.51463.48 27 OPM %11.6210.57 -9.557.59 - PBDT13.3910.91 23 47.7525.25 89 PBT11.159.09 23 39.9817.96 123 NP8.215.04 63 23.209.63 141
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:27 AM IST