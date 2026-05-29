HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 62.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.77% to Rs 142.79 crore

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 62.90% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 142.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.91% to Rs 23.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 587.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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