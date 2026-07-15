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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDB Financial posts 38% YoY rise in Q1 PAT to Rs 785 crore

HDB Financial posts 38% YoY rise in Q1 PAT to Rs 785 crore

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

HDB Financial Services has reported 38.3% rise in net profit to Rs 785 crore on an 18.6% increase in net income to Rs 2,872 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income rose by 19.9% to Rs 2,509 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,092 crore in Q1 FY26.

Pre-provisioning operating profit for the period under review was Rs 1,726 crore, up 24.3% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,055 crore, up by 46.7% from Rs 733 crore in Q1 FY26.

Loan losses and provisions was Rs 697 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 compared to Rs 670 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, an increase of 4.1%.

 

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Asset under management (AUM) was Rs 1,22,048 crore as on 30 June 2026 compared to Rs 1,09,690 crore as on 30 June 2025, a growth of 11.3%.

Gross loan book stood at Rs 1,21,846 crore as on 30 June 2026 compared to Rs 1,09,342 crore as on 30 June 2025, a growth of 11.4%.

Gross Stage-3 loans was at 2.34% as on 30 June 2026 as against 2.56% as at 30 June 2025. Net Stage-3 loans was at 1.04% as on June 2026 as against 1.11% as on June 2025.

Provision coverage stood at 55.73% on stage-3 assets as on 30 June 2026 as against 56.70% as at 30 June 2025.

HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering wide range of loan products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises.

The scrip rose 1.08% to end at Rs 751.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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