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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDB Financial Services allots 10,440 equity shares under ESOS

HDB Financial Services allots 10,440 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
HDB Financial Services has allotted 10,440 equity share to the employees of the Company pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Option Schemes (ESOS) on 21 April 2026. The paid-up share capital of the company will accordingly increase from 83,03,27,216 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to 83,03,37,656 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
 

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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