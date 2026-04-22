HDB Financial Services allots 10,440 equity shares under ESOS

HDB Financial Services has allotted 10,440 equity share to the employees of the Company pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Option Schemes (ESOS) on 21 April 2026. The paid-up share capital of the company will accordingly increase from 83,03,27,216 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to 83,03,37,656 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.