HDB Financial Services allots 23,245 equity shares under ESOS

HDB Financial Services has allotted 23,245 equity shares to the employees of the Company pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Option Schemes (ESOS), on 23 March 2026.

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 8,30,30,39,710 (comprising of 83,03,03,971 equity share of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 8,30,32,72,160 (comprising of 83,03,27,216 equity share of Rs. 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News