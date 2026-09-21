HDB Financial Services allots 29,480 equity shares under ESOS
HDB Financial Services has allotted 29,480 equity shares to the employees of the company pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Option Schemes on 21 September 2026.
The paid-up share capital of the company has accordingly increased from Rs. 8,30,76,49,350 (comprising of 83,07,64,935 equity share of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 8,30,79,44,150 (comprising of 83,07,94,415 equity share of Rs. 10/- each).
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:16 PM IST