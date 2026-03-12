HDB Financial Services board OKs allotment of NCDs worth Rs 175 crore

HDB Financial Services said that its board has approved the allotment of 17,500 NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 175 crore, on private placement basis.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

The tenure of the instrument is 1,818 days and it bears a coupon of 7.6000% payable annually. They would be redeemed on maturity at par.

The instrument would create a first and exclusive charge by way of hypothecation over present and future receivables of the issuer having minimum asset cover of one time of the principal outstanding and interest accrued but not paid, to be maintained throughout the tenure of the NCDs.

HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering wide range of loan products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises.

The company's net profit jumped 36.33% to Rs 643.9 crore on a 12.28% increase in revenue to Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.59% to currently trade at Rs 652.15 on the BSE.

