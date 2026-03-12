Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDB Financial Services board OKs allotment of NCDs worth Rs 175 crore

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

HDB Financial Services said that its board has approved the allotment of 17,500 NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 175 crore, on private placement basis.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

The tenure of the instrument is 1,818 days and it bears a coupon of 7.6000% payable annually. They would be redeemed on maturity at par.

The instrument would create a first and exclusive charge by way of hypothecation over present and future receivables of the issuer having minimum asset cover of one time of the principal outstanding and interest accrued but not paid, to be maintained throughout the tenure of the NCDs.

 

HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering wide range of loan products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises.

The company's net profit jumped 36.33% to Rs 643.9 crore on a 12.28% increase in revenue to Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.59% to currently trade at Rs 652.15 on the BSE.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

KNR Constructions bags project worth Rs 50 cr

Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 2.94%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

