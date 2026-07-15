HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 38.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 4937.90 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 38.31% to Rs 785.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 567.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 4937.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4465.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4937.904465.4057.9856.511109.90783.901055.10732.50785.20567.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News