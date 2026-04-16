HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 41.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 4745.40 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 41.38% to Rs 750.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 530.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 4745.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4266.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.91% to Rs 2543.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2175.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 18429.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16300.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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