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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 41.38% in the March 2026 quarter

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 41.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 4745.40 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 41.38% to Rs 750.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 530.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 4745.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4266.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.91% to Rs 2543.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2175.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 18429.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16300.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4745.404266.10 11 18429.7016300.30 13 OPM %57.9156.46 -56.5258.36 - PBDT1065.50758.00 41 3595.603122.20 15 PBT1011.20704.20 44 3386.302927.80 16 NP750.60530.90 41 2543.802175.90 17

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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