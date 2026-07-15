HDFC AMC gains as Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company rose 2.41% to Rs 2,724 after the company reported healthy growth in profit and income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's net profit increased 12% YoY and 35% QoQ to Rs 838.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 748 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 623.20 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total income rose 13% YoY and 28% QoQ to Rs 1,361.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,090.20 crore in Q1 FY27, up 31% vs Q4 and 11% vs Q1 FY26.

Operating profit from the core asset management business increased 10% YoY to Rs 827.60 crore. On a sequential basis, operating profit rose 1% from Rs 822.70 crore.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 26% YoY to Rs 270.90 crore in Q1 FY27. Employee benefit expenses rose 31% YoY to Rs 143.10 crore, while fees and commission expenses increased 54% YoY to Rs 2 crore. Finance costs rose 19% YoY to Rs 3.70 crore, depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 19% YoY to Rs 20.40 crore, and other expenses grew 21% YoY to Rs 101.70 crore.

Other income increased 13% YoY to Rs 262.60 crore, while tax expense rose 6% YoY to Rs 251.90 crore.

The company maintained its leadership position in the mutual fund industry with quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of Rs 9.35 lakh crore, up from Rs 8.29 lakh crore a year ago, translating into a market share of 11.2% in Q1 FY27. QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds stood at Rs 5.74 lakh crore, with a market share of 12.8%.

Equity-oriented assets accounted for 66% of the company's QAAUM compared with the industry average of 57%. During June 2026, the company processed 17.2 million systematic transactions worth Rs 4,810 crore.

HDFC AMC had over 1.10 lakh empanelled distribution partners serviced through 280 offices, including 196 in B-30 locations. Individual investors contributed 69% of the company's monthly average AUM in June 2026, compared with 61% for the industry.

The company's total live accounts stood at 31.1 million as of 30 June 2026, while its unique customer base reached 17.1 million.

HDFC Asset Management Company is the investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, one of India's largest mutual funds with closing assets under management of Rs 9.32 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026. The company offers mutual funds, portfolio management services and alternative investment products.

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