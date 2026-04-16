HDFC AMC Q4 PAT slumps 2% YoY to Rs 623 cr
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 2.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 623.29 crore despite 16.56% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,050.48 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax declined 0.17% marginally to Rs 833.94 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 835.34 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total expenses jumped 20.07% to Rs 227.73 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 189.66 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, fees & commission expenses stood at Rs 1.83 crore (up 81.19% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.51 crore (up 29.24% YoY).
On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 16.18% YoY to Rs 2,859.36 crore in FY26. Revenue from operations increased 17.74% to Rs 4,118.53 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 3,498.03 crore in FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26.
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.
The counter shed 0.31% to Rs 2,655.85 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
DXY slips to 7-week low as risk sentiment improves on hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST