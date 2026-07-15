HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 1099.72 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 11.98% to Rs 837.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 747.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 1099.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 968.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1099.72968.1577.3379.841109.541002.951089.02985.68837.13747.55

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