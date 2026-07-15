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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2026 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 1099.72 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 11.98% to Rs 837.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 747.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 1099.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 968.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1099.72968.15 14 OPM %77.3379.84 -PBDT1109.541002.95 11 PBT1089.02985.68 10 NP837.13747.55 12

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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