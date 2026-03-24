HDFC Bank allots 13.85 lakh equity shares under ESOS
HDFC Bank has allotted 13,85,694 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options/RSU's under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).
With this, the paid up equity share capital of the Bank has increased to 15,39,33,68,328 equity shares of Re.1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST