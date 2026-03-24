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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank appoints external law firms to review Atanu Chakraborty's resignation letter

HDFC Bank appoints external law firms to review Atanu Chakraborty's resignation letter

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The board of HDFC Bank at its meeting held on 23 March 2026 has approved the appointment of external law firms (domestic and international), to conduct review regarding Atanu Chakraborty's resignation letter. The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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