HDFC Bank appoints Keki Mistry as Interim Part Time Chairman

With effect from 19 March 2026

HDFC Bank announced that based on an application made by the Bank in this regard, the Reserve Bank of India on 18 March 2026, has granted its approval for the appointment of Keki Mistry (DIN: 00008886) as an interim Part time Chairman of the Bank with effect from 19 March 2026, for a period of 3 months.

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