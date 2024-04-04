HDFC Bank gains after gross advances climbs 55% YoY in Q4

HDFC Bank advanced 2.10% to Rs 1,513.75 after the Private lender's gross advances jumped 55.4% to Rs 25,08,000 crore as of 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 16,14,200 crore as of 31 March 2023.

As per the Bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 108.9% over March 31, 2023 and around 3.7% over 31 December 2023; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 24.6% over 31 March 2023 and around 4.2% over 31 December 2023; corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 4.1% over 31 March 2023 and were lower by around 2.2% over 31 December 2023.

The Banks deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 23,80,000 crore as of 31 March 2024, recording a growth of around 26.4% as against Rs 18,83,400 crore as of 31 March 2023 and a growth of around 7.5% over Rs 22,14,000 crore as of 31 December 2023.

Retail deposits grew by around 27.8% over 31 March 2023 and around 6.9% over 31 December 2023. Wholesale deposits grew by around 19.4% over 31 March 2023 and around 10.9% over 31 December 2023.

The Banks CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 9,09,000 crore as of 31 March 2024, a growth of around 8.7% from Rs 8,36,000 crore as of 31 March 2023 and a growth around 8.8% over Rs 8,35,600 crore as of 31 December 2023.

Retail CASA grew by around 8.8% over 31 March 2023 and grew by around 6.3% over 31 December 2023.

The Banks CASA ratio stood at around 38.2% as of 31 March 2024, as compared to 44.4% as of 31 March 2023 and 37.7% as of 31 December 2023.

HDFC Bank is private sector lender, As of 31 December 2023, the bank's distribution network was at 8,091 branches and 20,688 ATMs across 3,872 cities / towns as against 7,183 branches and 19,007 ATMs across 3,552 cities / towns as of 31 December 2022.

The private lender's net profit increased 33.55% to Rs 16,372.54 crore on 59.58% jump in total income to Rs 81,719.65 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

HDFC Bank's gross advances registered a growth of around 1.6% in quarter ended 31 March 2024 from Rs 24,69,300 crore as of 31 December 2023.