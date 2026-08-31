HDFC Bank gains as Jagdishan announces exit; board begins search for successor

HDFC Bank rose 1.92% to Rs 733.85 after managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment and will retire on 26 October 2026.

The bank's board has begun the process of finding his successor. Jagdishan, 61, joined HDFC Bank nearly three decades ago and became MD and CEO in October 2020, succeeding Aditya Puri. He was reappointed for a three-year term in 2023. His current term ends on 26 October 2026.

The leadership transition follows a period of increased scrutiny at the lender. Former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in March, citing concerns over certain practices at the bank. A subsequent legal review commissioned by HDFC Bank found no basis for the allegations.

In July, the bank's board imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty and issued warning letters to Jagdishan and two other senior executives following an internal review into arrangements with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The bank said the conduct amounted to "business overreach" and found no mala fide action or personal enrichment.

The bank has also faced investor concerns over its post-merger performance following the 2023 merger with HDFC Ltd. HDFC Bank shares have fallen 25.76% in 2026, underperforming the broader banking index.

The succession process could take time because the appointment of a private-sector bank CEO requires Reserve Bank of India approval. The media reported that HDFC Bank is considering deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha as well as external candidates.

Bharucha is among the bank's senior internal candidates and oversees retail and wholesale banking operations. The board is expected to consider multiple candidates as it moves to complete the appointment process before Jagdishan's departure.

The CEO transition is now a key issue for investors. Brokerages have broadly retained positive views on the bank but have flagged succession uncertainty and the need for the next management team to address investor concerns around growth, governance and the post-merger strategy.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender by market capitalisation. As of 30 June 2026, the bank's distribution network comprised 9,694 branches and 20,958 ATMs across 4,175 cities and towns.

The bank had reported a 4.98% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 19,059.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 18,155.21 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total income declined 7.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 92,184.38 crore during the period under review.

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