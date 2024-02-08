HDFC Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1410, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.57% in last one year as compared to a 21.79% rally in NIFTY and a 9.36% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1410, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 21792.9. The Sensex is at 71637.22, down 0.71%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 14.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45818.5, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 195.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 306.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1420.5, down 1.33% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd tumbled 14.57% in last one year as compared to a 21.79% rally in NIFTY and a 9.36% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News