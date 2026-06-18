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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

HDFC Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 795.9, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 4.19% fall in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 795.9, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 4.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57585.05, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 216.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 388.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 784.9, up 1.2% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 17.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 4.19% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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