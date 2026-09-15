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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 718.95, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.64% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% fall in NIFTY and a 1.94% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 718.95, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23327.15. The Sensex is at 74671.32, down 0.15%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56606.55, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 378.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 271.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 720.5, up 1.38% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 25.64% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% fall in NIFTY and a 1.94% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST