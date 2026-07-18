HDFC Bank Q1 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 19,060 crore

HDFC Bank reported a 4.98% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 19,059.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 18,155.21 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Total income declined 7.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 92,184.38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 99,200.03 crore in Q1 FY26.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 25,108.30 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a 17.92% YoY growth.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) grew 6.7% YoY to Rs 33,530 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 31,440 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin stood at 3.26% on total assets and 3.40% based on interest-earning assets.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies declined 21.17% YoY to Rs 28,168.06 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 35,733.96 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions and contingencies declined 78.81% YoY to Rs 3,059.76 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 14,441.63 crore in Q1 FY26. The total credit cost ratio stood at 0.40% for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Operating expenses increased 4.32% YoY to Rs 18,187.49 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17,433.84 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 39.2%.

The banks average deposits grew 13.3% YoY to Rs 30,11,500 crore in the June 2026 quarter from Rs 26,57,600 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Average CASA deposits stood at Rs 9,57,000 crore, up 11.2% YoY.

Gross advances stood at Rs 30,60,800 crore as on 30 June 2026, registering a 15.4% YoY growth. Advances under management grew 12.4% YoY. Retail loans rose 7.2%, small and mid-market enterprise loans grew 18.7%, while corporate and other wholesale loans increased 18.6%. Overseas advances constituted 1.6% of total advances.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.17% of gross advances as on 30 June 2026 (0.91% excluding agricultural NPAs), compared with 1.15% as on 31 March 2026 and 1.40% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPAs stood at 0.41% of net advances.

The banks total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel III stood at 19.6% as on 30 June 2026 (19.9% a year ago), against the regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR stood at 17.8%, while the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 17.4%. Risk-weighted assets stood at Rs 30,52,000 crore.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 30 June 2026, the bank's distribution network comprised 9,694 branches and 20,958 ATMs across 4,175 cities and towns.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 1.40% to settle at Rs 819.65 on Friday, 17 July 2026.

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