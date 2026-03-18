HDFC Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research
HDFC Bank announced that India Rating and Research has assigned / affirmed credit ratings to various instruments of the Bank as under:Instrument Type Size of Issue Rating / Outlook Rating action Issuer Rating IND AAA/Stable AffirmedCertificate of deposit Rs 25000 crore IND A1+ Assigned Certificate of deposit Rs 125000 crore IND A1+ AffirmedFixed deposits IND AAA/Stable AffirmedInfrastructure bonds Rs 20000 crore IND AAA/Stable AffirmedBasel III compliant Tier 2 bonds Rs 25000 crore IND AAA/Stable AffirmedBasel III compliant Tier 1 bonds Rs 15000 crore IND AA+/Stable Affirmed
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST