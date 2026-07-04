HDFC Bank reports healthy Q1 business growth; gross advances rise 15% YoY

HDFC Bank reported its business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, average advances under management (including interbank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitization/assignment) increased 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 30,38,600 crore.

Average deposits increased 13.3% YoY and 5.6% QoQ to Rs 30,11,400 crore. Average CASA deposits stood at Rs 9,57,000 crore, up 11.2% YoY and 4.2% QoQ, while average time deposits rose 14.3% YoY and 6.3% QoQ to Rs 20,54,400 crore.

As of 30 June 2026, period-end advances under management increased 12.4% YoY and 2.3% QoQ to Rs 31,27,000 crore. Period-end gross advances rose 15.4% YoY and 3.4% QoQ to Rs 30,61,000 crore. Period-end deposits increased 14.7% YoY and 2.1% QoQ to Rs 31,70,500 crore. Period-end CASA deposits stood at Rs 10,25,500 crore, up 9.4% YoY but down 3.3% QoQ, while period-end time deposits rose 17.4% YoY and 4.9% QoQ to Rs 21,45,000 crore.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31 March 2026, the bank's distribution network was at 9,689 branches and 21,172 ATMs across 4,175 cities/towns as against 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/towns as of 31 March 2025.

The bank reported a 9.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 19,221.05 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income rose marginally to Rs 89,808.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 89,487.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 0.60% to settle at Rs 801 on Friday, 3 July 2026.

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