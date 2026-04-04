HDFC Bank's average deposits climb 13% YoY in Q4 FY26

HDFC Bank's average deposits jumped 12.8% to Rs 28,51,100 crore crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 25,28,000 crore in Q4 FY25.

The banks average CASA deposits were Rs 9,18,400 crore for the March 2026 quarter, a growth of around 10.8% over Rs 8,28,900 for the corresponding March 2025 period.

Average time deposits were at Rs 19,32,700 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up around 13.7% from Rs 16,99,100 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The banks average advances under management (including inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment) stood at Rs 29,64,400 crore for the March 2026 quarter, reflecting a growth of around 10% over Rs 26,95,500 crore in the corresponding March 2025 period.

In March 2026, the banks period-end deposits increased 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 31,05,500 crore, while period-end CASA deposits rose 12.3% year-on-year to Rs 10,60,500 crore.

The banks period-end gross advances increased 12% to Rs 29,60,000 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 26,43,500 crore as of 31 March 2025.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31st December 2025, the bank's distribution network was at 9,616 branches and 21,176 ATMs across 4,170 cities/towns as against 9,143 branches and 21,049 ATMs across 4,101 cities/towns as of 31 December 2024.

The bank reported an 11.46% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 18,563.75 crore on a 2.91% increase in total income to Rs 90,005 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter added 1.21% to Rs 751 on the BSE.