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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank's average deposits climb 13% YoY in Q4 FY26

HDFC Bank's average deposits climb 13% YoY in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

HDFC Bank's average deposits jumped 12.8% to Rs 28,51,100 crore crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 25,28,000 crore in Q4 FY25.

The banks average CASA deposits were Rs 9,18,400 crore for the March 2026 quarter, a growth of around 10.8% over Rs 8,28,900 for the corresponding March 2025 period.

Average time deposits were at Rs 19,32,700 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up around 13.7% from Rs 16,99,100 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The banks average advances under management (including inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment) stood at Rs 29,64,400 crore for the March 2026 quarter, reflecting a growth of around 10% over Rs 26,95,500 crore in the corresponding March 2025 period.

 

In March 2026, the banks period-end deposits increased 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 31,05,500 crore, while period-end CASA deposits rose 12.3% year-on-year to Rs 10,60,500 crore.

The banks period-end gross advances increased 12% to Rs 29,60,000 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 26,43,500 crore as of 31 March 2025.

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HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31st December 2025, the bank's distribution network was at 9,616 branches and 21,176 ATMs across 4,170 cities/towns as against 9,143 branches and 21,049 ATMs across 4,101 cities/towns as of 31 December 2024.

The bank reported an 11.46% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 18,563.75 crore on a 2.91% increase in total income to Rs 90,005 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter added 1.21% to Rs 751 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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