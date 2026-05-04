HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 124.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 1746.82 croreNet profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company rose 124.99% to Rs 159.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 1746.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1870.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.57% to Rs 813.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.06% to Rs 6857.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9030.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1746.821870.04 -7 6857.869030.07 -24 OPM %11.714.59 -15.537.23 - PBDT211.4189.57 136 1079.62663.93 63 PBT211.4189.57 136 1079.62663.93 63 NP159.9071.07 125 813.12500.17 63
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST