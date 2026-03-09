HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

HDFC Life Insurance Company said that it has appointed Vijay Vaidyanathan as its chief human resource officer (CHRO), effective 1 April 2026, on a full-time employment basis.

Vaidyanathan has been associated with HDFC Life since June 2001 and brings over 25 years of experience across insurance distribution, strategic partnerships, and organisational leadership. He has held key roles in Group Sales, Bancassurance, Retail Strategy and Sales, HNI vertical, and Alternate Channels, contributing significantly to strengthening the companys distribution ecosystem.

In addition to business responsibilities, he has been actively involved in organisation-wide strategic and people initiatives, including leading the Employee Wellness & Well-being resource group, serving on the Talent Council, and contributing to employee recognition programmes.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Business Management from the University of Mumbai and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Madras.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is engaged in tbe business for carrying on the business of life insurance.

The companys consolidated net profit fell marginally by 0.07% to Rs 418.19 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations surged 71.4% to Rs 29,602.03 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 2% to Rs 655.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News