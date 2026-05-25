HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 1.31 lakh equity shares under ESOS
HDFC Life Insurance Company has allotted 1,31,539 equity shares to the eligible option holders pursuant to the exercise of stock options under the Companyfs various Employee Stock Option Schemes.
Post the aforesaid allotment, the paid]up equity share capital of the Company stands at Rs 21,57,95,10,750 comprising of 2,15,79,51,075 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:04 PM IST