HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 11.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 16727.63 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 11.46% to Rs 611.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 16727.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14539.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16727.6314539.423.023.02677.13603.80677.13603.80611.19548.35

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