HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 4.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 25998.42 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 4.66% to Rs 497.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 475.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 25998.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23842.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.61% to Rs 1912.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1810.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 77760.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69836.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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