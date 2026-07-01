HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 566.75, down 1.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.59% slide in NIFTY and a 0.28% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 566.75, down 1.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24030.05. The Sensex is at 77032.99, up 0.72%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 2.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26554.55, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 571.1, down 1.52% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 28.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.59% slide in NIFTY and a 0.28% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 65.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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