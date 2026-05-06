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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 609.3, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 1.14% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 609.3, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 4.74% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25716.9, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 288.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 612.6, up 2.54% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 15.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 1.14% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 67.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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