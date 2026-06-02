HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 581.05, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 581.05, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 1.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25008.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 583, down 0.98% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 23.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 66.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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