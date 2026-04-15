HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 637.35, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.99% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% jump in NIFTY and a 3.65% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 637.35, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 1.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26047.5, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 638.8, up 2.79% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 10.99% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% jump in NIFTY and a 3.65% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 70.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.