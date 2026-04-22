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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company reappoints Vibha Padalkar as MD & CEO

HDFC Life Insurance Company reappoints Vibha Padalkar as MD & CEO

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company said that it has approved the reappointment of Vibha Padalkar as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 12 September 2026.

Vibha Padalkar joined HDFC Life in 2008 and has held several leadership roles within the organization, where she has played a key role in strengthening the company's financial framework and was instrumental in the successful listing of HDFC Life in 2017, it said. She was appointed as MD & CEO of the company for three years effective from September 12, 2018. She succeeded Amitabh Chaudhry, who is now MD and CEO of Axis Bank.

HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, and health.

 

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 497.49 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.65% as against Rs 475.36 crore in Q4 FY25. Net premium income rose 9.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 25,998.42 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. However, net income from investments turned into a loss of Rs 6,487.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 18.99 crore a year earlier.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company slipped 1.52% to end at Rs 604.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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