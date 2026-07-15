HDFC Life Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 611 cr

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported standalone net profit of Rs 611.19 crore in Q1 FY27, up 11.89% as against Rs 546.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net premium income rose 14.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 16,547.97 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Net income from investments jumped 14.1% to Rs 16,653.06 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared to Rs 14,594.99 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 626.72 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 11.78% on a YoY basis.

Total APE rose 9% to Rs 3,515 crore, while individual APE increased 7% to Rs 2,969 crore. New business premium grew 12% to Rs 8,143 crore, while renewal premium increased 19% to Rs 9,023 crore, driving a 15% rise in total premium collections to Rs 17,166 crore.

Assets under management expanded 13% to Rs 4,00,870 crore. Indian embedded value rose 13% to Rs 65,860 crore, while the value of new business increased 9% to Rs 879 crore.

The life insurer's solvency ratio stood at 185%, comfortably above the regulatory threshold of 150% in Q1 FY27. HDFC Life Insurance Company's value of new business (VNB) increased in line with APE to Rs 879 crore, while the VNB margin stood at 25%. Excluding the impact of GST, the VNB margin was 25.6%.

Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) and CEO of HDFC Life, commented, "In Q1FY27, while our proprietary channels led by agency and non-bank alliances channels grew by 17%, faster than the industry, business through our bancassurance channel saw moderate growth this quarter, resulting in individual APE growth of 7%. We saw encouraging improvement in our counter share at partner banks as the quarter progressed, and we expect this to normalise further over the coming months.

Growth during the quarter was underpinned by strong customer acquisition, with the number of policies growing in double digits and ahead of industry. Our product mix also continued to improve, with non-participating savings crossing 25% of individual APE on a run-rate basis. Retail protection grew 42% this quarter, retail sum assured grew 31% and credit protect grew close to 20%. Together, these underscore the strength of our protection franchise and our continued focus on long-term, sustainable value.

HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity and health.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 2.41% to end at Rs 568.45 on the BSE.

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