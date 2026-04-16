HDFC Life Q4 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 498 cr

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 497.49 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.65% as against Rs 475.36 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net premium income rose 9.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 25,998.42 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

However, net income from investments turned into a loss of Rs 6,487.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 18.99 crore a year earlier.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 489.7 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a marginal growth of 0.77% on YoY basis.

On a 12-month basis (12M FY26 vs 12M FY25), the insurer reported a 6% year-on-year increase in profit after tax to Rs 1,910 crore from Rs 1,802 crore.

Total APE rose 8% to Rs 16,641 crore, while individual APE increased 7% to Rs 14,635 crore. New business premium grew 8% to Rs 36,096 crore, while renewal premium increased 15% to Rs 43,291 crore, driving a 12% rise in total premium collections to Rs 79,387 crore.

Assets under management expanded 12% to Rs 3,75,198 crore. Indian Embedded Value rose 12% to Rs 62,139 crore, while value of new business increased 2% to Rs 4,034 crore.

Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) and CEO of HDFC Life, commented: During FY26, we continued to maintain our position among the top three private insurers by individual WRP. Our private sector market share stood at 15.2% for 11MFY26. We outperformed the broader industry in 2 key focus areas: The first one being retail protection which grew 43%, and the second one being agency channel which also grew ahead of industry. Retail sum assured growth for 11MFY26 was higher than the industry, reinforcing the quality of our business mix. Retail Protection was a clear highlight during the year, with growth of 43%, supported by lower pricing post GST and a strengthened product portfolio.

Annuities were another area of meaningful progress. Looking ahead, we expect a gradual shift in the product mix as customers rebalance toward long-term savings and protection in an environment of greater uncertainty. The ongoing build-up of the agency channel was another strong story of the year. Agency grew ahead of the company by 500 bps, maintaining a strong protection mix. We believe our focus on continued investments in distribution, product competitiveness, partner engagement positions and pricing discipline us well to deliver more sustainable and profitable growth as the environment normalises.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26. The record date is June 19, 2026, and payment will be made on or after July 20, 2026.

The Board has approved the re-appointment of Niraj Shah as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for five years, effective April 26, 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

It has also approved issuance of 1,45,23,906 equity shares to HDFC Bank on a preferential basis at Rs 688.52 per share, aggregating Rs 1,000 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity and health.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company slipped 1.41% to end at Rs 631.55 on the BSE.