HDFC Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.34% to Rs 949.85 crore

Net profit of HDFC Securities rose 28.14% to Rs 295.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.34% to Rs 949.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 728.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.949.85728.7774.1465.64411.10323.82390.46303.84295.90230.92

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