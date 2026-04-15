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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Securities consolidated net profit rises 6.60% in the March 2026 quarter

HDFC Securities consolidated net profit rises 6.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 849.79 crore

Net profit of HDFC Securities rose 6.60% to Rs 267.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 849.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 741.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.60% to Rs 926.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1124.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 3107.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3263.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales849.79741.89 15 3107.493263.80 -5 OPM %74.5570.47 -68.5972.00 - PBDT372.60352.24 6 1316.561565.21 -16 PBT351.70330.99 6 1233.691495.59 -18 NP267.30250.75 7 926.581124.46 -18

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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