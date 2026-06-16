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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFCLIFE allots 1.45 cr equity shares to HDFC Bank

HDFCLIFE allots 1.45 cr equity shares to HDFC Bank

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company has allotted 1,45,23,906 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each, at a price of Rs 688.52 per equity share aggregating to approx. Rs 1,000 crore, on a preferential basis to HDFC Bank, the promoter of the Company.

Pursuant to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands at Rs 21,72,47,49,810 comprising of 2,17,24,74,981 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each.

 

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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