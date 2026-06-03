Heads UP Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mukta Arts Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd, Mohit Industries Ltd and TechNVision Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2026.

Mukta Arts Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd, Mohit Industries Ltd and TechNVision Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2026.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd lost 15.70% to Rs 7.09 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5794 shares in the past one month.

Mukta Arts Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 62.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2314 shares in the past one month.

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd crashed 8.44% to Rs 2.06. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15119 shares in the past one month.

Mohit Industries Ltd pared 8.23% to Rs 22.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2597 shares in the past one month.

TechNVision Ventures Ltd fell 8.11% to Rs 5100. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67 shares in the past one month.

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