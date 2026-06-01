Health X Platform reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 373.78 crore

Net loss of Health X Platform reported to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 373.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 91.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 1319.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1110.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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