HealthCare Global posts PAT of Rs 2.17 crore in Q4

HealthCare Global Enterprises has reported 70.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.17 crore despite a 11.5% increase in revenue to Rs 650.29 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 559.16 crore, up 16.6% YoY.

The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 31.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

HealthCare Global stated that during the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026, the management committed to a plan to divest the company's entire equity interest in BACC Healthcare (BACC), a wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the management of infertility treatment hospitals.

Pursuant to the investor outreach process, non-binding offers were received from potential investors. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities of BACC have been classified as a disposal group held for sale as at 31 March 2026.

Along with the classification as held for sale, the carrying amount of goodwill allocated to the cash-generating unjt (i.e., BACC) was assessed for impainnent and an impairment loss of Rs 31.91 crore has been recognised as an exceptional item for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026 based on the net fair value of the consideration receivable.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1.25 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 90.8% from Rs 13.62 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 13.76 crore (down 69% YoY) and Rs 2,538.43 crore (up 14.4% YoY), respectively.

HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) is Indias largest dedicated cancer hospital network, operating 25 hospitals across India and Africa. HCGs comprehensive cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof. Under 'Milann', HCG operates fertility centers as well.

The scrip rose 1.58% to currently trade at Rs 656.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News