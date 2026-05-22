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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Healthy Investments declined 87.50% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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